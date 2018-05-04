Porsche Macan spied, VW Golf GTI TCR teased, Vantage GT3 and GT4 confirmed: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche Macan facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The Porsche Macan is about to undergo a mid-cycle update. The latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear, which suggests the debut can't be far.

Volkswagen is working on a new version of its Golf GTI based on the racing version developed for the TCR International Series. It's destined to be the fastest and most powerful GTI to date.

Aston Martin has confirmed it will add GT3 and GT4 race versions of its new Vantage. They will replace, respectively, the hugely successful V12 Vantage GT3 and V8 Vantage GT4 based on the previous-generation Vantage.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche Macan spy shots and video

290-horsepower VW Golf GTI TCR road car on the way

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 on the way

California DMV reveals more hurdles ahead for self-driving cars

Toyota plans self-driving test site for emergency maneuvers

Report: Tesla kicked out from official investigation over fatal Model X crash

VW Group boosts battery purchases to $48B, or the same market cap as Tesla

Georgia becomes 16th state to outlaw handheld cellphone use while driving

Chinese electric car startup Singulato reveals iS6 SUV

Clipper Creek offers certified pre-owned charging stations