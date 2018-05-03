Details of the BMW M5 Competition package have leaked

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

The 2018 BMW M5 has only just arrived, yet some members of the Roundel faithful already want more. That would be more power, more performance, and more ways to spend their money. BMW is happy to deliver and our friends at BMWBlog have likely discovered just how the Bavarian brand will do it by way of an Australian buyer who has already ordered one. The upcoming BMW M5 Competition package sounds like a hot ticket.

Now before you get too excited, realize that this is a Competition package. It's not an outright Competition model like the hotted-up 2019 M2 that BMW recently dropped to the delight of track rats everywhere. Still, the M5 Competition package sounds like a fun upgrade over the standard super sedan.

A host of cosmetic tweaks will accompany a boost in power. The M5 Competition package gets unique wheels, blacked-out kidney grilles, and black badging. That will pair nicely with the additional 25 horsepower, which will bring the total figure to 625 ponies. Torque is said to be in the neighborhood of 590 pound-feet, up from 553 lb-ft.

Part of the power bump may come from a new sport exhaust that is said to be louder, with more snaps, crackles, and pops on overrun. it's not the M Performance titanium exhaust, though. The suspension is also reportedly lowered, though we don't know how much, and tuned for sharper performance.

Could BMW be leaving a bit more performance on the table? Of course. The automaker is typically conservative with its power figure quotes and performance metrics. Yet enthusiasts always clamor for more, and that might just leave the door open for an even higher-spec M5 in the future. This is a flavor of car that can be served up in many ways, and the BMW faithful will dish out their cash for a proper taste.

Expect full information on the M5 Competition package soon, along with pricing. It could come May 26-28 during the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and the accompanying M Festival.