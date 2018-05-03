Brabham supercar, Miami F1 race, Tesla Model Y: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

The Brabham race team has spawned a new automotive division whose first product is the track-only BT62 supercar. Just 70 will be built but Brabham is already hinting at road and race versions. The latter will likely end up at Le Mans.

There might be a new Miami Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar as early as next year. Miami city officials will vote next week on whether to proceed with the plans.

It was last June when Tesla released the first teaser for the Model Y and said the electric SUV would arrive in 2019. The Californian firm's CEO Elon Musk said this week that the arrival will now likely be in 2020.

Brabham BT62 is a 700-horsepower track monster

Miami in the running to host Formula 1 race as early as 2019

Tesla pushes back start of Model Y production to 2020, says new plant needed

Nissan ProPilot Assist real-world drive: 6 things to know

Watch the FJ Company restore a Toyota FJ40

Tesla earnings, cash-burn up; Model 3 production, barely

Fast as h: Lexus out to promote performance aspect of hybrids

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid returns with higher price tag, more features

Geely Group Motorsport partner Cyan Racing switches from Volvo to Lotus cars

Electrify America switches on the first 350 KW Fast Charging station in Chicopee, MA