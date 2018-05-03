Brabham BT62 tipped to spawn road car, Le Mans racer

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Brabham this week revealed its new BT62 supercar and already there's talk of additional versions.

The BT62 that debuted in London on Wednesday is a track-only model limited to 70 units, the number representing 70 years since Brabham founder and namesake Jack Brabham started his racing career.

But in an interview with Motoring, David Brabham, the son of the late Jack Brabham and head of the Brabham race team and new automotive division, said two additional variants were in the pipeline.

When asked if they could be a road-going version and a Le Mans racer, Brabham replied with, “Yeah, that might be a good assumption.”

Like his father, Brabham junior is also a talented racer. He briefly competed in Formula 1 with the Brabham and Simtek teams in the early '90s but found more success in endurance racing, namely the 24 Hours of Le Mans which he won overall in 2009 driving for Peugeot.

In his interview with Motoring, Brabham said the BT62 was designed as a race car first and foremost, a bit like what Ford did with its GT. He also said that plans to race at Le Mans were in place from day one and that the latest rules for the World Endurance Championship, which the Le Mans race is a part of, make a racing program for the BT62 viable.

Brabham has previously hinted at a LMP2 campaign in the WEC, though a BT62-based racer would likely be entered in the GTE class for production-based cars. This is the same class Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford and Porsche compete in with race versions of their popular sports car models.