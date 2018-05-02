Brabham BT62 is a 700-horsepower track monster

Follow Jeff Add to circle



If you love all things Formula One, then you know the name Brabham. Throughout the early days of the sport, Jack Brabham and his race team captured plenty of wins, two constructors championships, and four driver's championships. Now Jack's son, David, is reviving the name for a new machine, and it's called the BT62. This isn't some fancy road car, though. The Brabham BT62 is a 700-horsepower track-only racing tool.

Focused is probably the proper word to describe the BT62. The body panels are crafted from carbon fiber. Inside the wheel wells, Brabham utilizes carbon kevler for even more lightweight strength. Double-wishbone suspension can be found both fore and aft, while a set of Ohlins provide the damping.

Powering the BT62 is a mid-mounted 5.4-liter V-8 engine, which Brabham says was designed in-house. It's clearly a good design, seeing as it makes 700 horsepower at the crank and 492 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed sequential gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels. During downshifts, the transmission will rev match, and the driver doesn't have to lift during upshifts. It's all business all the time here.

To haul in the tremendous speed, Brabham has fitted the BT62 with Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers both front and rear. A set of 18-inch centerlock wheels hides those brakes, and the rubber is a set of Michelins produced just for this car.

The Brabham BT62 track-only supercar Enlarge Photo

Swing open a door and you'll find a cockpit that's clearly geared toward going fast on a racetrack, not one prepped for runs to Starbucks. The seats are suede-wrapped carbon buckets, and the pedal box is adjustable. A six-point harness will hold the driver firmly in place, and the steering wheel features myriad buttons. Leather door pulls help reduce weight, a further reminder that this is a race car.

How much does the Brabham BT62 weight? Just 2,142 pounds.

Do you want to take one racing? Tell your accountant to prepare at least $1.3 million. Also, you should hurry up. Brabham is building just 70 examples.