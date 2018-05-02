Roush reveals Jackhammer Mustang with 710 horsepower

May 2, 2018
2018 Roush Jackhammer Mustang

2018 Roush Jackhammer Mustang

If you're looking to add serious power to your Mustang, one of the best in the business is Roush.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company late last year came out with a supercharger upgrade for the Mustang GT that lifts output to over 700 horses. Now Roush has installed the supercharger, code-named the 2650, in a special edition Mustang dubbed the Jackhammer.

Just 200 examples of the Jackhammer Mustang will be built, each with a staggering output of 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. And to make the most of the power, Roush also fits the vehicle with adjustable coil over suspension, Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires, vents on the hood, and a front lip spoiler.

2018 Roush Jackhammer Mustang

2018 Roush Jackhammer Mustang

Buyers will have the choice of the Mustang's 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmissions but only the car's coupe body style. They will also have numerous options including Recaro leather seats, an upgraded exhaust package, side body stripes and billet performance pedals.

For peace of mind, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty comes standard with the car.

Unfortunately there's no performance numbers but considering a stock Mustang GT with 460 hp can hit 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds, just imagine what this supercharged beast will do with 710 horses.

