Watch the FJ Company restore a Toyota FJ40

Vintage SUVs are a big business right now.

Icon was ahead of the trend when it came to establishing a market for restored classic utility vehicles. Now there are a few companies out there ready to exchange a perfectly restored vintage brute for a healthy sack of cash. One of them is The FJ Company of Miami, Florida, and we're pretty sure you can guess what it's building. If not, here's a video showing the restoration process on an old Toyota FJ40.

The FJ Company is focusing its efforts on old Toyota Land Cruisers. Specifically, the FJ40 and FJ43 generation vehicles. It's also completed a restoration build on a 1986 FJ62, but that appears to be a one off for a specific client. If you want an old yet like new FJ, then this is clearly the company for you.

The FJ Company's Toyota Land Cruiser restoration service Enlarge Photo

Prices start at $85,000 for a fairly basic build, what the company refers to as the "Classic." From there you can step up to a $120,000 Sport or the $200,000 Signature. Those are starting prices, mind you, as there are always plenty of available options. Your author priced out a Classic build, and the final tally was just under $118,000.

Sure that's steep, but unlike many modern cars costing similar dollars, these Toyotas will likely last you a lifetime. The FJ Company basically rebuilds the entire truck. from the frame up, hence the cost. These FJs are built as if Toyota continued to crank them out, but to a potentially higher degree of finished detail thanks to the lengthy options list.

With original, untouched FJ40s creeping into six-figure territory, FJ Company's rebuilt versions aren't looking too bad. Especially considering the value of these things are only pointing up.