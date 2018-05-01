Kia Stinger, Infiniti EV platform, Abt Audi R8 art car: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Kia Stinger GT Enlarge Photo

The Kia Stinger is your new performance bargain but the car isn't perfect. After spending an extended period of time with one, we've come up with a list of the good and the bad.

Almost all Infinitis will be underpinned by a new electrified platform that's set to spawn its first model in 2021. It means that every new Infiniti from that date will have some form of electrification.

German tuner and Audi motorsport partner Abt Sportsline has unveiled an R8 art car. It will be presented next week during the 2018 Wörthersee Tour tuning fest in Austria.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

