DS electric car set for 2018 Paris auto show, full lineup to be electrified starting 2025

May 1, 2018
2017 DS 7 Crossback

2017 DS 7 Crossback

DS is the latest automotive brand to announce plans for a fully electrified lineup.

The luxury arm of French auto giant PSA Group announced Monday that every new model launched from 2025 will either feature a hybrid or pure electric powertrain.

DS already sells a hybrid in the form of the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense unveiled in 2017, a small SUV whose plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers 300 horsepower, 37 miles of electric range, and forms a through-the-road hybrid all-wheel-drive system.

And the brand also competes in the Formula E Championship together with Virgin Racing. It was at this past weekend's Paris ePrix where we saw DS unveil the 1,360-hp X E-Tense electric supercar concept, which is said to leverage technology from DS's Formula E race car. Although the striking concept isn't bound for production, DS says its first electric car will be unveiled in October at the 2018 Paris auto show.

DS, whose name is borrowed from the iconic Citroën DS introduced in 1955, started out life as a luxury sub-brand of Citroën. It was turned into a standalone brand in 2015 and since then has been introducing models that come close to matching the technology and quality of the German luxury brands it targets.

