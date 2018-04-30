Audi A1 spy shots, Mercedes-AMG E53, mystery Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi A1 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi is working on a new generation of its A1 subcompact hatchback. The latest prototypes are wearing barely any camouflage gear, which suggests the reveal can't be far. Sadly, it isn't expected in the United States.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a new E53 sport sedan. It replaces the current E43 and swaps in a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 mild hybrid powertrain. Output is a V-8-like 429 horsepower.

Porsche is out testing a more hardcore version of its already extreme 911 GT2 RS. It isn't clear what the new car is but there are rumors it may be a new track-only version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

