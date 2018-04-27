Three young engineers created the Lamborghini Miura





The Lamborghini Miura broke down numerous walls when it reached production in 1966. It was perhaps the first "supercar" by today's definition with a mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. What's most shocking is the fact that a group of rather young engineers created the machine.

A new video from Harry's Garage takes a look at a pristine example of the car, and along the way, the host, Evo magazine founder Harry Metcalfe, provides a wonderful amount of detail and history. The three engineers were none other than Gian Paolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzani, and Bob Wallace. All three were under the age of 25 when the Miura came to life.

The young minds who created the Miura also did so against the wishes of Lamborghini founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini. Dallara, Stanzani, and Wallace all came from a racing background and urged Lamborghini to approve a race car. He declined but said a race car for the road would be more acceptable. Enter the Miura.

We don't know many other 25-year-olds who build and create gorgeous supercars these days, and that makes their work all the more mesmerizing.

The specific car in the video above is a Miura S, which retains the iconic "eyelashes" surrounding the headlights. Miura S models also got creature comforts, such as a locking glovebox lid, power windows, and optional air conditioning. In the powertrain department, the S's 3.9-liter V-12 engine received different camshaft profiles, which helped produce an extra 20 horsepower for a total of 365 hp.

Take a look at the Miura in the video, and stick around for a lot more history as well as driving footage of this beautiful vintage Lamborghini.

