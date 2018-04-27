Lotus SUVs, Paul Newman race cars, Volocopter infrastructure





Paul Newman race car collection to be shown at San Marino Classic Enlarge Photo

We'd heard that Lotus will build an SUV. Now it appears the noted sports car builder has at least two SUVs in the works. Lotus is now owned by the Chinese company Geely, which also owns Volvo. The people movers won't be track-ready like the company's sports cars, but Geely design boss Peter Horbury said they will the lightest of the genre.

Comedian and podcast luminary Adam Carolla has amassed a collection of Paul Newman's race cars, and he will show 10 cars piloted by the legendary actor at The San Marino Motor Classic beginning June 10th. Look for a Porsche 935 that Newman drove in the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans among a group of Nissans and Datsuns.

The Volocopter is a flying autonomous drone. Backed by Daimler, the company envisions hubs in city centers located on the top floors of skyscrapers. The copters would take off from the airport, transport passengers to the city center, land on a pad atop a skyscraper, then enter the building to have its battery pack replaced to make it ready to go again. The idea is likely a decade away.

