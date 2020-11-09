Lotus is set to jump on the SUV bandwagon with a dedicated EV to be built in China and offering up to 750 horsepower. It's due for a reveal in 2022 and could be joined at some point by a second high-riding Lotus.

Bizzarrini is an Italian sports car brand that was founded by the engineer behind the Ferrari 250 GTO. It briefly operated in the 1960s and now looks set for a revival, just like another classic Italian sports car brand, De Tomaso.

McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is establishing a multimillion-dollar technology campus in the United Kingdom to house his new design and automotive companies. This is where he plans to work on future models to follow his new T.50 supercar.

