Hennessey's nearly 1,000-horsepower Grand Cherokee Trackhawk hits the dyno





Hennessey Performance Engineering is in the business of building some pretty wild aftermarket machines, and the latest toy at the Texas tuning company is a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

We've previously seen HPE perform some baseline top-speed runs with the Hellcat-powered SUV, but the company has shared video of the HPE1000 package hitting the dyno. The company has claimed 1,012 horsepower at the crank in the past, but a rear-wheel-drive dyno shows that 823 hp makes its way to the rear wheels. The crank figure seems possible, but there'd be a lot of parasitic loss for that to happen.

It's important to note that this is, indeed, a rear-drive dyno—not an all-wheel-drive unit. Hennessey said it's able to disable the AWD system with a few software tweaks.

When HPE first announced the 1,012-hp upgrade, we immediately questioned how the all-wheel-drive system would handle an extra 305 hp over the stock output. Jeep already modified the full-time active transfer case with forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain.

With that all said, the horsepower figure is still pretty impressive. A stock Grand Cherokee Trackhawk musters 707 hp from the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8 engine, after all. Most of the added gusto from HPE comes from a 4.5-liter supercharger tacked onto the massive engine.

Grab a look at the few pulls in the video above, and also take in the sweet, sweet sounding exhaust note.