Charging ahead: Volvo wants 50 percent of its cars sold to be electric by 2025

Volvo said Wednesday that it wants half of its cars to be fully electric by 2025, the next step in its plans for a fully electrified future.

The Swedish automaker made its dedication clear at the Beijing auto show this week, where every single car on display was a plug-in hybrid model. Volvo said it plans to position itself as a major player in China to meet its ambitious 2025 goal. Chinese regulations should also help the strategy; the country will mandate that "new-energy vehicles" account for 20 percent of the country’s annual car sales by 2025. That's 7 million vehicles based on current market data.

We know the brand has plans to introduce its first battery-electric car in 2019, likely a compact model with at least 250 miles of range. We also know future Volvo electric cars will offer at least two battery-size options. Pricing for the electric car should hover around the $35,000 and $40,000 mark and production is expected to take place in China.

From there, two additional electric Volvos will launch before 2021. And the cars shouldn't be confused with Polestar, now a standalone brand. Polestar also plans to offer a range of battery-electric cars starting in 2019.

The latest announcement follows Volvo's pledge to bring an electrified option to every vehicle beginning in 2019. The cars will include mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and the aforementioned pure electrics. Volvo currently offers a few plug-in hybrid models, which it markets as Twin-Engine vehicles.