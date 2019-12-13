Despite former Ferrari CEO and Chairman Sergio Marchionne's claim in 2018 that Ferrari will be the first on the market with an electric supercar, don't expect to see a zero-emission Prancing Horse before 2025.

New Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri made the revelation at an event in Italy on Thursday, Reuters reported. There, he also revealed that while Ferrari is studying the potential for an electric grand tourer-style car, the company is finding existing battery technology to be lacking. He specifically mentioned charging time as an issue.

“The battery technology is not where it should be yet,” he said. “So eventually we will come out with one. But it’s post-2025. Not in the short term.”

Louis Camilleri

Ferrari previously said the company will launch an EV after its current business plan comes to an end in 2022. This led analysts to predict that an electric Ferrari would arrive after 2023.

Ferrari will focus on plug-in hybrid technology in the interim. The company has just launched the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale and targets a 60-percent electrified lineup by 2022. The company is also looking into more alternatives, such as using hydrogen or biofuels.

While Ferrari holds off an EV for now, other firms have already revealed battery-electric performance cars. Pininfarina, which has designed many of the greatest Ferraris, will start production of the Battista hypercar in 2020, using a donor platform from Rimac's own C_Two hypercar. Tesla has also promised to launch a second-generation Roadster in 2020 boasting hypercar levels of performance.