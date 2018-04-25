2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 clocked at 212 MPH

Apr 25, 2018

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the most powerful Corvette out of the factory. Naturally, it can go pretty damn fast.

Chevrolet has released video of the car tackling the Papenburg test track in Germany where it was able to clock a 212 mph average between two runs. The final speed is calculated using one run against the wind, and a second run with the wind at the car's rear.

The video provides all the proper evidence showing how fast the ZR1 will go in a flying-mile run. The car's first run produces a 214.88 mph top speed with the wind at its back; the second run produces a 210.2 mph figure. Both are impressive in their own right. For the record, Chevrolet limits the car's speed at 215 mph.

The particular Corvette ZR1 used for the speed test skipped the optional ZTK performance package's massive rear wing, which would deter the overall speed due to drag. Of course, a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine with 755 horsepower sits under the hood, while an optional 8-speed automatic fires off the shifts. When the car isn't hitting high speeds, it'll do the 0-60 mph sprint in just 2.85 seconds.

What's truly incredible is to see how planted and easy the ZR1 makes the high speeds look. It's easy to forget nearly the entire video shows the sports car chugging along at three-digit speeds.

