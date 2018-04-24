Amazon will now deliver packages to your car





Amazon In-Car Delivery Option Enlarge Photo

Select Amazon shoppers now have a new option for delivery of their purchases: the trunk of their car.

Amazon announced the new service on Tuesday and it will roll out for owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and Volvo vehicles. The process is relatively straightforward and requires an active OnStar or Volvo On Call account. Users must then link the Amazon Key app with OnStar or Volvo On Call to take advantage of the service.

Amazon In-Car Delivery Option Enlarge Photo

From there, Amazon shoppers will see an "in-car" delivery option at checkout. Once selected, shoppers must then choose the delivery location. However, Amazon and the parcel service will only deliver to the vehicle if it's in an open space; the car must be accessible in a driveway, parking lot, or street parking. Don't expect the delivery person to break into a closed garage to drop off a new set of sheets.

In-car delivery also works with same-day, two-day, and standard shipping. The service is offered at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers.

It's a first for General Motors, but Volvo has offered the service in Europe since 2015. With GM vehicles, the car must be a 2015 model or newer to take advantage of in-car delivery.

Amazon will roll the service out today across 37 U.S. cities and surrounding areas, though the company has plans to add more locations in the near future.