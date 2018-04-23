Lamborghini CEO confirms plug-in hybrid power for Aventador, Huracán successors

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini hasn't been shy about its plans to electrify its successors to the Aventador and Huracán, currently thought to be arriving around 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The automaker has little choice as electrification is seen as the only means to preserve big engines like the V-10s and V-12s, which Lamborghini will keep for at least one more generation.

But Lamborghini won't simply rely on simple mild hybrid setups for its future models. In an interview with Top Gear magazine published Friday, Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali said the automaker will use plug-in hybrid technology, meaning some electric range will be possible.

The biggest problem with the route Lamborghini has selected is weight, something the automaker's R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani is well aware of.

“The big questions are packaging and weight,” he told Top Gear magazine in the same interview.

But given the rapid advancements being made in battery technology, weight may not be as big as an issue as we saw in the first generation of plug-in hybrid supercars, like the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. In fact, Domenicali also revealed that Lamborghini is exploring solid state batteries, which promise to be much lighter than lithium-ion batteries yet capable of holding more charge.

As for what comes after plug-in hybrids, Lamborghini has already given a taste with 2017's Terzo Millennio electric supercar concept, which Domenicali said could potentially be ready for production—technology-wise—by around 2026. But according to Domenicali, Lamborghini is also exploring the potential of hydrogen-powered supercars.