Edd China's new show, BMW 8-Series spy shots, VW ID R: Car News Headlines

27 minutes ago
2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
If you've never heard of Edd China, we're sure you're familiar with his popular television show “Wheeler Dealers.” China was the mechanic component of the show but he called it quits last year after 13 seasons. The good news is that he isn't retiring just yet. Instead he's coming out with a new show.
BMW's new 8-Series has been spotted again, this time in its convertible body style. The original 8-Series never spawned a convertible, although BMW did get around to building a prototype.
Volkswagen has revealed full details on its ID R race car that will take on this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The car is quicker than a Formula 1 car, and VW is hoping to use it for a new Pikes Peak record.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority
Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame teases new show
2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video
VW ID R Pikes Peak racer accelerates faster than an F1 car
2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis
China's luxury SUV brand Wey unveils self-driving EV concept
BMW teases iX3 electric car in China
Volvo takes car ambience to the next level with S90 concept
2018 Aston Martin DB11 review
How dynamic skip fire tech can cut V-8 fuel use up to 20 percent
Electrify America maps out charging network to rival Tesla Superchargers
