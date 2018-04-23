Edd China's new show, BMW 8-Series spy shots, VW ID R: Car News Headlines

Apr 23, 2018
2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

If you've never heard of Edd China, we're sure you're familiar with his popular television show “Wheeler Dealers.” China was the mechanic component of the show but he called it quits last year after 13 seasons. The good news is that he isn't retiring just yet. Instead he's coming out with a new show.

BMW's new 8-Series has been spotted again, this time in its convertible body style. The original 8-Series never spawned a convertible, although BMW did get around to building a prototype.

Volkswagen has revealed full details on its ID R race car that will take on this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The car is quicker than a Formula 1 car, and VW is hoping to use it for a new Pikes Peak record.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority

Edd China of “Wheeler Dealers” fame teases new show

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

VW ID R Pikes Peak racer accelerates faster than an F1 car

2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis

China's luxury SUV brand Wey unveils self-driving EV concept

BMW teases iX3 electric car in China

Volvo takes car ambience to the next level with S90 concept

2018 Aston Martin DB11 review

How dynamic skip fire tech can cut V-8 fuel use up to 20 percent

Electrify America maps out charging network to rival Tesla Superchargers

