2019 Jaguar XE and XF get 300 Sport trim

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar on Thursday unveiled a new 300 Sport trim for the XE and XF, though the availability of the trim in the United States remains unknown.

Introduced for 2019 and designed for models equipped with the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, the 300 Sport trim adds a number of sporty touches inside and out.

There's no missing the 300 Sport badging front and rear, which is joined by a dark gray finish on the grille surround, side mirror caps and rear spoiler. Matching gray wheels are also fitted, in this case a 19-inch set as standard and a 20-inch set as available.

2019 Jaguar XE 300 Sport Enlarge Photo

Special design accents continue inside with yellow contrast stitching on the steering wheel, seats, door casings and armrest. Other modifications include 300 Sport labeling on the door sills, floor mats, headrests and steering wheel.

Buyers will also find Jaguar's latest infotainment system which is characterized by a new 10-inch touchscreen display.

Unfortunately there's no extra power to be had from the 2.0-liter engine so peak output remains capped at 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. In some markets Jaguar will also offer the 300 Sport trim on XFs fitted with an available 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel engine, and it too keeps its stock rating of 296 hp and 516 lb-ft.