Aston Martin revives DBS name for Vanquish replacement

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin's upcoming super grand tourer to replace the Vanquish won't be called a Vanquish as previously thought.

The automaker confirmed Wednesday the car will revive the DBS name when it makes its debut in June.

But it will also include Superleggera this time, a name normally associated with hot Italian models. Aston Martin also has a history with the name due to its earlier work with Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, which helped Aston Martin craft a handful of “super light” models, the first being the legendary DB4 of the 1960s.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The fact that the Vanquish replacement will be called a DBS Superleggera also provides a hint as to what can be expected of this upcoming model. The body will likely be made almost entirely from carbon fiber to keep weight to a minimum, and further weight savings should come by having a footprint that's actually smaller than that of the DB11, whose platform it shares. The DBS Superleggera is also expected to be a strict two-seater.

Power in the DBS Superleggerawill come from Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12. The engine delivers 600 horsepower in the DB11 but we’re expecting significantly more in this latest application. Remember, the car’s main rival will be the 789-hp Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has previously hinted at some form of hybrid technology being used on the Vanquish, perhaps even borrowed from the powertrain of the upcoming Valkyrie hypercar.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

In a statement, Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said the team “pushed the boundaries of performance and design” to ensure the DBS Superleggera is worthy of the heritage and weight of its name.

Interestingly, Aston Martin now has the Vanquish name available for a future model like the mid-engine supercar due in 2020.

The DBS Superleggera is the third of seven models in Aston Martin's Second Century plan, the first two being the DB11 and Vantage. The next four will be an SUV in 2019, a mid-engine supercar in 2020, and two Lagonda models arriving by the end of 2022. Along the way there will also be limited-edition models like the Valkyrie and the planned electric Rapid-E.