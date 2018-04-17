Ford Mustang to replace Fusion in NASCAR in 2019

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Automakers have been racing sedans in NASCAR for decades. Sure, a number of coupes have battled for left-turn supremacy, but it's typically an arena filled with four-door bodies reminiscent of their production-car cousins. For Ford, that's set to change for the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup racing season.

The Mustang is coming to NASCAR's top series. Ford made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the Mustang's 54th birthday.

Ford is ready to bring its best-selling sports coupe to the rabid NASCAR audience. It's certainly the right time to do so. Chevrolet has beat Ford to the punch by racing with the Camaro a full season earlier. Still, Ford is winning in the production sales department.

The Ford Mustang will soon displace the Fusion as the the face of the brand in NASCAR. Much in the same way the Camaro replaced the Chevy SS, it's a move that simply makes sense.

Toyota will solider on with its Camry, and there are rumors that Dodge could be eyeing a return to the sport, which would likely mean the Charger would get to play. Then again, a Challenger would make more sense against the Mustang and Camaro.

This will mark the first time a Mustang has competed in NASCAR's top series, but the Mustang has been the car of choice in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011. In fact, it has taken the championship in that series, which is one step below the Monster Energy Series, every year but one.

As it stands now, Toyota is kicking NASCAR butt. Ford is currently in second place for the 2018 season and Chevrolet is dropping a fair bit behind the other two. Ford hopes that the Mustang will help change things in the coming season.

Ford has yet to unveil what the Mustang NASCAR stock car will look like as the car is currently undergoing testing. Expect the reveal this summer.

We'll get our first look at how well the car performs during the Daytona 500. So set your motorsport calendar to February 17th, 2019.

Until then, if you want more of a stock car fix, be sure to watch plenty of the Australian V8 Supercars.