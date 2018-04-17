Shelby GT500 spy shots, Focus ST spy shots, Maybach SUV concept: Car News Headlines

News
China will scrap ownership limits on foreign... Industry
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Byton sedan concept coming in June Concept Cars
an hour ago
an hour ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Ford's latest prototypes for the new Mustang Shelby GT500 are wearing the least camouflage gear yet. Clearly visible are the car's new aero elements, massive brake discs, and Cobra badge.
Another Ford making the spy shots round is the sporty ST variant of the recently revealed fourth-generation Focus. The new ST is expected to feature a smaller engine but more power.
Mercedes-Maybach will use the upcoming Beijing auto show to present an SUV concept that incorporates the luxury of one of the marque's high-end sedans. It's thought the concept will preview a planned Maybach version of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video
2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots
Mercedes-Maybach teases Ultimate Luxury SUV concept
Gas prices expected to rise this summer
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video
2019 Jeep Cherokee gas mileage review
Rebel TRX listed as “upcoming vehicle” on Ram website
2018 Jaguar XF review
To outmaneuver Navigator, Cadillac offering $10,000 off Escalade
17 states have passed extra fees on EVs; is that fair?
Email This Page