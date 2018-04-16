Watch the Devel Sixteen launch in the desert





Devel Sixteen prototype testing in the desert Enlarge Photo

Last November, Dubai-based Devel Motors shocked the world and proved many naysayers wrong when it unveiled a production version of its Sixteen hypercar. Now, we have some running video of the car somewhere in the desert with a sinister sounding idle and exhaust note.

The Instagram video simply shows the Devel accelerating away at a brisk pace, though the description says the driver is only applying 20 percent of the throttle. The car is also running "low boost," per the video description. Despite the handicaps, it's proof the all-powerful supercar does run.

And it certainly will run at high speeds, should Devel's claimed specifications pan out. At the car's debut last November, Devel explained the Sixteen will come in three variations. The first will be somewhat of an "entry-level" model with a 1,500-2,000-horsepower V-8 engine. The second will be a more track-focused 3,000-hp powered version, either with a V-8 in a higher state of tune or a V-16. Lastly, a 5,007-hp Sixteen will cap things off, and Devel wants to break every record imaginable with the car.

Right now, the top variant features a 12.3-liter V-16 engine that also makes 3,757 pound-feet of torque, and the company says 310 mph will be possible; we're curious about what tires will make that possible, but we'll simply have to wait and see.

Devel hasn't released a production timeline for the car. However, we know the company has been working with Italy's Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) to help develop the Sixteen and handle the car’s eventual production.

We're looking forward to seeing a full-on launch of the Sixteen and a run at 300 mph.