VW Golf spy shots, Katech Corvette Z06 engine, Bugatti telemetry: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen engineers are out testing the next generation of the Golf hatchback. The new car is still at the test mule stage but the first prototypes should be out soon since production starts next year.

The folks at Katech have developed another impressive engine, this time for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. You can watch a complete build of the 686-horsepower-at-the-wheels monster.

Bugatti's Chiron hypercar keeps in constant communication with the factory back in France via a telemetry system. And since there are so few of the cars, each can be monitored in real time.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Volkswagen Golf spy shots

Watch the complete build of a 686-HP Katech Corvette Z06 engine

Bugatti owners can rest easy as technicians monitor cars in real time

Slowing sedan demand forces GM to cut up to 1,500 jobs in Ohio

Porsche plans 500 fast chargers in US by end of 2019

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review

Pininfarina hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, cost over $2M

6 things to know about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta

DS teases DSX E-Tense electric GT concept

Carmakers want emission, CAFE tweaks, not huge rollbacks, but won't say so publicly