DS teases DSX E-Tense electric GT concept

DS is preparing a successor to its E-Tense electric sports car concept unveiled at the 2016 Geneva auto show.

The French premium brand is holding back details but has given a glimpse of the new concept, called the DSX E-Tense, in a shadowy teaser video that hints at a sporty grand tourer with a swept-back look. All DS will say is that the car envisions one of the brand's models for the year 2035, suggesting it may be the latest member of the Vision Gran Turismo challenge.

There doesn't appear to be much in common design-wise with the previous E-Tense concept apart from both cars being coupes. Another common trait is likely to be electric propulsion.

DS E-Tense concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

DS is being positioned as the electric car brand of PSA Group, though it currently doesn't offer an electric car. It does however compete in the Formula E Championship as a partner of Virgin, where it just won this past weekend's Rome ePrix thanks to the efforts of Sam Bird.

While there isn't any indication that the brand is preparing to launch an electric sports car, there were reports in 2016 that DS wants to add a hybrid sports car to its lineup along the lines of the previous E-Tense concept.

We should know more soon since it's a good bet the DSX E-Tense concept will debut at the 2018 Beijing auto show, which starts April 25. While you wait, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Chinese show by visiting our dedicated hub.