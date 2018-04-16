Pininfarina hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, cost over $2M

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pininfarina logo Enlarge Photo

Mahindra, the parent company of Italian design firm Pininfarina, on Friday announced the formation of Automobili Pininfarina, which will specialize in high-end electric cars.

A soft-launch for Pininfarina will happen this year with a small run—just 12 cars—of the H2 Speed, a track-only electric supercar that swaps a battery for a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

The next model will be something even more potent. In 2020, Pininfarina will introduce a hypercar that will borrow technology from the Mahindra Formula E team and potentially Rimac.

After speaking with Michael Perschke, who heads the new Pininfarina car brand, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Friday that the hypercar will be able to hit 60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds, 186 mph in less than 11 seconds, and have a range of 300 miles. It's price tag will reportedly approach $2.5 million, which is comparable to the price tags of upcoming hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Mercedes-AMG Project One.

“It will be a true hypercar,” Michael Perschke said. He also revealed that less than a 100 examples will be built. Peak power is expected to reside around 1,500 hp, which is similar to the Bugatti Chiron.

The C_Two electric hypercar unveiled by Croatia's Rimac at last month's Geneva auto show develops as much as 1,914 hp from its four electric motors and will reportedly do 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds. It too has a starting price around $2 million. Tesla's second-generation Roadster unveiled last fall will do 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and start at a relatively low $200,000. The car is meant to arrive in 2020 though Tesla is notorious for missing deadlines.

Beyond the hypercar, Pininfarina will launch electric sedan and SUV models. Perschke revealed to Automotive News that Pininfarina's first SUV would start at about $185,000, making it a potential rival for the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.