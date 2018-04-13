Classic mock: Hagerty publishes its 2018 future collector car list





Hagerty issued its yearly list of new cars that could become future collectibles in the "Hagerty Hot List." This year's list is pretty varied and includes a strong showing from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

As always, the cars have to cost less than $100,000 and must be 2018 models. Peering into its crystal ball, here are Hagerty's 10 picks for sought-after cars in the decades to come—and we weigh in.

1. Audi RS 3. It's possible that the least expensive Audi Sport model one day becomes a future classic. With an oddball 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder engine that makes 400 horsepower, it certainly begins to tick off the right boxes. However, its starting price of $55,875 is mighty steep for a small sport sedan. It may depend on just how many RS 3s Audi sells.

2. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Last year, the Camaro ZL1 made the "Hagerty Hot List," and this year, its track-focused brother joins it. Right now, the Camaro ZL1 1LE is the epitome of the nameplate with 650 hp and an identical number for torque. Although the car starts at a steep $69,995 (for a Camaro!), the 1LE goodies are an option. If few buyers opt for the package, there's real potential for collectibility in the future.

3. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Absolutely. An 840-hp Challenger with a slew of production car firsts already has the makings for a future classic. Add in the fact only 3,300 Demons will exist at the end of production, and you bet it will be worth some serious cash down the road.

4. Honda Civic Type R. This is a curveball, but there's certainly an argument for it. A quick scan of the last Type R model to reach U.S. shores, the Acura Integra Type R, shows there's a lot of potential for the Civic Type R. When new, the Integra Type R commanded $24,000 in 1997. Today, asking prices regularly surpass $40,000 for pristine low-mileage examples. Even high-mileage cars fetch the car's original sticker price. At $34,100 new, the Civic Type R could very well fall in the same boat.

5. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Again, a bit of a no-brainer. A Hellcat-powered SUV? Do we really think automakers will still be churning out vehicles like this in 20 or 30 years? Probably not. It's going to be worth something.

6. Jeep Wrangler. Hagerty makes a compelling argument for this choice, but time will tell. The Wrangler lands on the list since it is synonymous with off-roading and enthusiasts. High production numbers mean plenty will survive, but is anyone storing a Wrangler away from the elements these days?

7. Kia Stinger GT. Another wildcard, the Stinger GT ticks the boxes for something collectible in the future. Its relatively low price means there's a lot of room for value to climb after typical depreciation. The Stinger GT could become a collectible star, but Kia's lack of pedigree could also cull its chances.

8. Lexus LC 500. We agree here, though production numbers will fill in more of the story in the future. It's a sexy V-8-powered coupe in a world where its rivals continue to downsize powertrains. It's a courageous car, and it will likely catch collectors' eyes in the future, too.

9. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxter GTS. Although the cheapest 718 Boxster GTS will still cost $80,000, it's somewhat reasonable compared to other recent Porsches. Add in the standard 6-speed manual for the GTS and a more-powerful 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 with 365 hp, there's potential.

10. Subaru WRX STI Type RA. The WRX STI has a cult following, and the Type RA should intensify collectors' desires in the future. It's loaded with exclusive upgrades to make a faster, lighter, rally-inspired sports car. Not to mention, it's limited to just 500 units.