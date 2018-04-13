Aston Martin Vantage, Chevrolet Camaro, Toyota Supra: The Week In Reverse

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage; spied the 2019 Toyota Supra testing; and saw the covers come off the updated 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2019 Aston Martin Vantage to find out if it has what it takes to compete in the six-figure sports car market. It's fast, it's powerful, and now it doesn't look like every other Aston Martin on the road.

Toyota is conducting some final tests of its modern-era Supra ahead of an expected launch early next year. The latest prototypes are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear we've seen yet. It looks like the design will be very similar to the GR Supra racing concept we saw last month at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

Another car we spied this week is a new hardcore version of the Aventador. Expected to be called the Aventador SVJ, the new model will serve as the spiritual successor to the Miura SVJ of the 1970s and could just be the last version of the Aventador before the car's successor arrives.

Ford this week revealed a redesigned Focus. The new model is similar in size to its predecessor but offers more space thanks to a longer wheelbase and flatter floor. Unfortunately we won't see it in showrooms until the fall of 2019.

Coming to showrooms much sooner is an updated Chevrolet Camaro. There's new styling front and rear and the track-focused 1LE option has finally been made available with the Camaro's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 base powertrain.

The first official photos of the BMW M2 Competition hit the web this week. There aren't any official details just yet but we know the car will feature the same powertrain as the M3/M4, albeit detuned slightly.

Another new car in the headlines is a redesigned Audi A6 Avant. It looks good and is practical, though sadly we're unlikely to see it in the United States. The redesigned A6 sedan is coming here, though, and we'll see it in showrooms later this year.