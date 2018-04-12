Report: Tesla targets November 2019 state date for Model Y production

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Tesla Model Y electric SUV due in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Tesla's next model bound for production is the Model Y, a small SUV related to the Model 3.

The company released a teaser for the vehicle last June and confirmed a launch date in 2019.

Reuters has since learned from supplier sources that Tesla is looking to start production of the Model Y in November of 2019 at the company's vehicle plant in Fremont, California.

The sources also said that Tesla has sent out a “request for information” to potential suppliers, one of the steps automakers go through in the supplier bidding process.

Tesla will initially build the Model Y on the same line as the Model 3, Reuters' sources revealed. Eventually, though, the company may need a new plant as the Fremont plant has a capacity of only 10,000 cars per week. or about half a million annually.

The Model Y is an important part of Tesla's ambitious plan to deliver as many as one million cars annually by the end of the decade, a plan that began last summer with the start of Model 3 production. At the Model 3's launch, Tesla said it hoped to be building 500,000 of the sedans per year, and the company is targeting a similar number for the Model Y.

However, production of the Model 3 hasn't been going smoothly. Tesla built just 2,400 of the sedans in the first six months of production, although the company says it is now building about 2,000 per week. Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed via a tweet this week that the company will need to reach a rate of 5,000 per week before more variants can be added, like a dual-motor model. He said that would "probably" happen in the summer.