Porsche 911 Speedster, Hybrid Kinetic K350, BMW self-driving car: Today's Car News

Porsche has been spotted testing a new 911 Speedster. The car is the final variant of the current 911 generation before the redesigned 992 rolls in.

Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic will use this month's 2018 Beijing auto show to present two concepts. One is a small SUV called the K350 and the other is a small sport sedan called the H500, and both are powered by the company's microturbine extended-range electric powertrain.

BMW has centralized its various self-driving car developments at a new facility located near its Munich headquarters. The automaker's first self-driving car will be the much-hyped iNext due in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots

Hybrid Kinetic to present Pininfarina-styled K350 SUV and H500 sedan concepts in Beijing

BMW establishes self-driving lab, says iNext launches with Level 3 capability for highways

2018 Kia Stinger vs. 2018 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

2018 Porsche Panamera first drive review: baser instincts

More sedan, smaller, entry models bite the dust in Detroit

Lexus mulls electric, fuel cell powertrains for LS

2018 BMW i3 review

Toyota Corolla may be next in line for GR performance transformation

GM, EVgo to build Chevy Bolt EV fast-charging network, for Maven drivers only

