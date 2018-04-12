Porsche 911 Speedster, Hybrid Kinetic K350, BMW self-driving car: Today's Car News

Apr 12, 2018
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche has been spotted testing a new 911 Speedster. The car is the final variant of the current 911 generation before the redesigned 992 rolls in.

Chinese electric car startup Hybrid Kinetic will use this month's 2018 Beijing auto show to present two concepts. One is a small SUV called the K350 and the other is a small sport sedan called the H500, and both are powered by the company's microturbine extended-range electric powertrain.

BMW has centralized its various self-driving car developments at a new facility located near its Munich headquarters. The automaker's first self-driving car will be the much-hyped iNext due in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots

Hybrid Kinetic to present Pininfarina-styled K350 SUV and H500 sedan concepts in Beijing

BMW establishes self-driving lab, says iNext launches with Level 3 capability for highways

