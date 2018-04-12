Miura-inspired Lamborghini Aventador SV makes us green with envy

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The Lamborghini Miura holds a place in the pantheon of all-time great supercars. Lamborghini paid homage to the Miura with an Aventador decked out in vintage cues two years ago, and the company is at it once again. Rather than a limited run of 50 cars like last time, though, this homage is a one-off paint scheme applied to a special Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Thanks to DuPont Registry, we know that this car was unveiled at Lamborghini Newport Beach. This very green Aventador SV has been outfitted to honor an equally green Miura SV. That car, referred to by its chassis number of 4846, is one of the finest to run through Lamborghini's Polo Storico restoration division. Polo Storico brought 4846 back to its original glory, including its Miura Green paintwork.

Now there's a modern link to that vintage beauty. The Aventador SV shown here wears the same hue on the body and even has a silver lower panel to mimic the Miura. The cabin is finished in tan leather that also matches 4846.

Although this Aventador SV is one of just 600 examples built to Super Veloce spec, its Miura-homage paintwork and interior color make it a one-of-one example.

We'd say the Aventador SV is already pretty special simply for its 739 horsepower and the glorious noise that accompanies such fury. That all emanates from the 6.5-liter V-12 engine sitting out back.

This one takes the special a bit further, though. By paying respect to Lamborghini history, this Aventador SV has cemented a place in future Lamborghini lore.