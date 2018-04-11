2019 Jaguar F-Type preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar's F-Type is now entering its sixth year on the market, which in the world of sports cars is bordering on senior citizenship.

Jaguar gave the F-Type a major overhaul last year to keep it fresh, so there isn't much to harp on about for 2019. Nevertheless, there are some new items.

The biggest change is the introduction of a wide 10-inch touchscreen in place of the previous 8.0-inch unit for the infotainment system. Unfortunately there still isn't compatibility for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, though we've heard support for the smartphone integration systems is coming.

2019 Jaguar F-Type Enlarge Photo

Other changes inside include new materials for some of the air vent surrounds, and an expanded suite of electronic driver aids. Lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and a driver monitor are all standard, though bling spot warning is still listed as available.

Finally, there are new wheel patterns and paint finishes to choose from, plus new alphanumeric badging that expresses a particular powertrain's fuel type and output approximation measured in horsepower. Already seen on Jaguar's E-Pace and I-Pace, the badging uses a “P” to represent gasoline powertrains, a “D” for diesel, and an “EV” for electric, so for example a P300 badge would mean a gasoline engine with around 300 horsepower.

There hasn't actually been any changes to the F-Type's powertrains. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 296 horsepower. Above this is a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with outputs of 340 and 380 hp, and at the top is a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 with outputs of 550 and 575 hp. The 575-hp figure is reserved for the high-performance F-Type SVR.

2019 Jaguar F-Type Enlarge Photo

Most models are fitted with an 8-speed automatic as standard, though the model with the 340-hp V-6 can be fitted with a 6-speed manual. And V-8 models come with all-wheel drive as standard.

Pricing for the 2019 F-Type starts at $61,745, including destination, which is up slightly on the $60,895 starting price for the 2018 model.

