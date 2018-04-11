2020 Audi SQ3 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi is working on a redesign for its Q3 and today we have the first spy shots of a prototype for a sporty SQ3 variant.

The current Q3 never offered an SQ3 variant, instead going from the regular Q3 straight to a high-performance RS Q3, which incidentally was never sold in the United States.

With the redesigned Q3, which is due on sale next year as a 2020 model, we're expecting both an SQ3 and an RS Q3.

We know the prototype is for an SQ3 because of its quad-tip exhaust system. That's a common design trait of Audi's S cars. The RS cars typically feature a pair of fat oval-shaped exhausts. There's also lowered suspension, chunky brake discs at the front, and an aggressive front fascia.

The powertrain should be the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 fitted to Audi's S3 sold overseas. The engine delivers 310 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in the S3 and we can expect something similar for this SQ3. Look for 0-60 mph acceleration to come in under 5.0 seconds.

In the RS Q3, look for a repeat of the current model's 2.5-liter twin-turbocharged inline-5, albeit with output dialed up to match the 400 hp of the latest RS 3. The current RS Q3 has 340 hp in standard form and 367 in Performance guise.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.