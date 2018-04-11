Xing Mobility promises electric supercar quicker than Tesla Roadster





Xing Mobility Miss R prototype electric supercar Enlarge Photo

With news of the 2020 Tesla Roadster's 1.9-second 0-60 mph time, the Silicon Valley-based carmaker put a target on its back. A Taiwanese firm by the name of Xing Mobility hopes for a bullseye with its Miss R rally-inspired electric supercar.

The firm provided details on its electric supercar on Monday, and it will allegedly produce 1,341 horsepower and sprint from 0-60 mph in just 1.8 seconds. The company released the information as the Miss R undergoes prototype testing in a variety of terrains.

The prototype car is also appearing at AutoTronics Taipei this week where the company will show off its battery pack as well. According to Xing Mobility, the battery pack features immersive cooling with 4,116 cells and 98 modules. The company claims its battery pack is currently one of the highest power-density EV battery packs on the market, with the supercar as a proof of concept.

We don't know what the supercar will actually look like since the photo provided shows an interim prototype body. That's quite alright since it's not the prettiest thing to look at.

In addition, the company will show a commercial vehicle called—wait for it—Mr T.

Xing Mobility won't be alone in the electric supercar market whenever Miss R is ready to roll. Rimac revealed its C_Two with 1,914 hp and a Tesla Roadster-beating 1.85-second 0-60 mph time, and Aspark revealed its Owl electric supercar in concept form last year with the capability to reach 0-60 mph in 1.92 seconds. However, neither the C_Two or Owl claims a 1.8-second 0-60 mph sprint. We'll have to wait and see if the Taiwanese company can make good on its big promise.

For that matter, only time will tell if any of these cars come to market and if they are as fast as their manufacturers claim.