Overland ATS wants to build 150-mph Skyways above US highways

Apr 10, 2018

Overland ATS Skyway mobility solution

Yet another company believes it has the solution to rid American cities and highways of congestion. Overland ATS (Automated Transport Systems) has debuted what it calls the Skyway in an effort to completely rethink transportation.

The basic concept of the Overland ATS system is to build the Skyway above today's interstate and highway systems. Vehicles outfitted with Overland ATS technology could then enter the Skyway, and there they would travel at 150 mph on bi-modal wheels. Imagine a local interstate with on- and off-ramps for dedicated Skyway tracks running above it.

Once a vehicle enters the Skyway, a command control center would take over the driving. The company said in its announcement that manually operated vehicles and self-driving cars could both co-exist on the Skyway since the vehicles would be able to run bumper-to-bumper or even in platoons at constant speeds. The vehicles also wouldn't use energy while moving along the Skyway. The Overland ATS technology would provide electricity directly to the vehicles to recharge their batteries while they move along the controlled route via flanged bi-modal wheels. We assume vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines wouldn't be welcome on the Skyway.

Obviously, these vehicles would be different than today's traditional automobiles. The company said its Overland vehicles would feature a central control beam, unlike the H-chassis that underpins the vehicles we know so well.

Overland ATS wants to begin building its Skyway across the United States before implementing the solution around the globe. It's a lot like Elon Musk's Boring Company, except Overland ATS wants to build upward, not dig tunnels for vehicle-shuttling sleds. Arrivo has a similar solution to Overland ATS, though it imagines tracks running alongside highways, not necessarily always above the ground. Hyperloop also aims to revolutionize the way people get around by putting them in pods that travel at high speeds in low-pressure tubes.

It remains to be seen which futuristic mode of transportation will ultimately win out, or if any of these companies will even come close to realizing their grand visions.

