Pretend your 2018 Dodge Durango is fast with the SRT-inspired Rallye Appearance package

News
Report: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata to get 181... Sports Cars
33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance packageEnlarge Photo
The Dodge Durango GT exists for rational consumers who want a family vehicle with a touch of sportiness. Now, Dodge is giving those buyers an appearance package that lets owners o V-6-powered Durango GTs make their SUVs look like high-horsepower R/T and SRT models
The new Rallye Appearance package for the Durango GT comes with a performance hood with a cold air duct and two heat extractors, a performance front fascia, and LED fog lamps from the Durango R/T and SRT models. The package is offered with Durangos ordered in Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite, or In-Violet.
CHECK OUT: Living and working with the 2019 Ram 1500
The price is $1,495 and buyers can order now.
While the Durango SRT derives its power from a 6.4-liter V-8 that makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the Durango GT gets a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that produces 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. With the Rallye Appearance package, you can pretend you have the former engine under that ducted hood. You can even complete the illusion by prying off the GT badges, buying a set of SRT badges, and fixing them in place.
_______________________________________
Email This Page