Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Ford Focus, Lexus ES: Today's Car News

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini is testing a new, more hardcore version of the Aventador on the Nürburgring. It's tipped to revive Lamborghini's SVJ designation, which was last used on the Miura SVJ of the 1970s, and it could just be the last version of the Aventador before the car's successor arrives.

Ford's just redesigned the Focus. The new model is similar in size to its predecessor but offers more space thanks to a longer wheelbase and flatter floor. Unfortunately we won't see it in showrooms until the fall of 2019.

Coming soon is a redesigned Lexus ES, the first photo of which has hit the web. Its debut is expected to take place at the 2018 Beijing auto show, which starts April 25.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

