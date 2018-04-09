Bigger and better 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickups coming next year





2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teaser image Enlarge Photo

The introduction of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is Chevrolet's biggest truck news this year, but more is yet to come from the bowtie brand. Now we see a new teaser image for the 2020 Silverado HD. Chevy published the official image on Tuesday and announced the Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD will debut in the fall of 2019.

Chevrolet's announcement was light on details, but the brand did say the 2020 Silverado HD pickups will prioritize heavy-duty truck buyers' needs. We should also expect larger proportions and "bolder" design.

From the lone image, we can see the 2020 Silverado HD will forego a bowtie badge in favor of "Chevrolet" spelled out across the grille bar. It also appears the truck will accept the 2019 Silverado 1500's headlight treatment with a split and sculpted look. Angular LED lights appear to sit on top, while traditional headlights sit below the grille bar. Aside from the lights, the teaser image shows a massive hood scoop, likely ready to suck in air to cool a choice of a Duramax diesel V-8 or gasoline V-8 engines.

It's certainly an early announcement. Chevrolet added that production of the 2020 Silverado HD will begin in Q3 of 2019. We're well more than a year away from the truck's production date, but clearly, Chevy wants to build on its truck momentum. The brand revealed the 2019 Silverado 1500 in January and introduced its new line of medium-duty trucks—the 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD—more recently in March.

Production will take place at the Flint, Michigan, assembly plant. Watch for additional details on the heavy-duty pickup in 2019.