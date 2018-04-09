Chevy Camaro, BMW M2 Competition, Buick Enspire concept: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet has given the Camaro a mid-cycle update. There's new styling front and rear and the track-focused 1LE option has finally been made available with the Camaro's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 base powertrain.

The first official photos of the BMW M2 Competition have hit the web. There aren't any official details just yet but we know the car will feature the same engine as the M3/M4, albeit detuned slightly.

Buick will unveil at least two electric cars at this month's 2018 Beijing auto show. One of them will be an SUV concept called the Enspire, and today we got our first taste via a teaser shot.

