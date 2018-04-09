Chevy Camaro, BMW M2 Competition, Buick Enspire concept: Car News Headlines

Apr 9, 2018
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet has given the Camaro a mid-cycle update. There's new styling front and rear and the track-focused 1LE option has finally been made available with the Camaro's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 base powertrain.

The first official photos of the BMW M2 Competition have hit the web. There aren't any official details just yet but we know the car will feature the same engine as the M3/M4, albeit detuned slightly.

Buick will unveil at least two electric cars at this month's 2018 Beijing auto show. One of them will be an SUV concept called the Enspire, and today we got our first taste via a teaser shot.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro preview

2019 BMW M2 Competition leaked, will have 410 horsepower

Buick bringing electric SUV concept to 2018 Beijing auto show

White House taps safety official to lead NHTSA

Actual KITT from "Knight Rider" drives into Jay Leno's Garage

2018 Nissan Leaf electric car: Is there a fast-charging problem?

First details on Jaguar J-Pace SUV

While automakers tout green cars, they're fighting the EPA

Vettel holds on to win 2018 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Driving a converted electric car from Holland to Australia, relying on gifts

