Buick bringing electric SUV concept to 2018 Beijing auto show

Teaser for Buick Enspire concept debuting at 2018 Beijing auto show Enlarge Photo

Buick will present an electric SUV concept called the Enspire later this month.

A teaser shot released on Monday hints at a handsome design that takes current Buick themes to the next level. All Buick is willing to say is that the concept is an exploration of future design elements and technology.

There isn't any indication that the concept might be production bound but recall General Motors is committed to launching 20 electric cars by 2023. An SUV based on the Enspire concept could be one of them.

The Enspire will be presented at a Buick brand experience event scheduled for April 17 in Zhejiang, China. The concept will then make its world debut at the 2018 Beijing auto show on the following week, where Buick will also show an electric car called the Velite 6 designed exclusively for the Chinese market. The Velite 6 will also be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain when it goes on sale later this year.

China is the single biggest market for Buick, having snapped up 1.18 million of the brand's cars last year, so it's no surprise Buick continues to expand its lineup there with models that cater specifically to the market. In comparison, Buick made just 219,231 sales in the United States last year.