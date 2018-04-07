BMW M8, Jeep Wrangler pickup, Yenko Silverado: This Week's Top Photos

Apr 7, 2018
2020 BMW M8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new generation of BMW's 8-Series is just around the corner, and a high-performance M8 variant is coming too. Here we see the latter flexing its muscles on the Nürburgring. Expect it to feature a twin-turbo V-8 very conservatively rated to just over 600 horsepower.

2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup (Scrambler) spy shots

Another vehicle spied testing this week was a Jeep pickup truck based on the bones of the new JL Wrangler. Possibly called a Scrambler, the pickup goes on sale in 2019 and will compete with mid-sizers like the new Ford Ranger as well as the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins.

SF Motors SF7

Yet another electric car startup has come out of the woodwork. The latest is SF Motors, which this week revealed its first two models, a pair of SUVs in the small and mid-size categories. Before you count it out, note that SF already has a plant in the United States and is constructing another in China. It's also got a co-founder of Tesla among its ranks.

2018 MW Luka EV

Another electric car we saw this week comes from a firm out of the Czech Republic. MW Motors revealed the Luka EV, a cute little coupe that could easily be mistaken for a Karmann Ghia. It's thoroughly modern, though, as drive comes from four in-wheel electric motors.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

Another EV in the headlines this week was Jaguar's I-Pace. We took one for a spin and though our time behind the wheel was very short we still managed to learn a few things.

2018 Yenko/SC Silverado

If you prefer old-school performance, the folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering are out with another impressive build. They revealed a rear-wheel-drive version of their Yenko Chevrolet Silverado complete with 800 hp of supercharged V-8 grunt.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

There's a new G-Class due in showrooms later this year but it's not too late to pick up a new example of the original icon. The 2018 model year represents the final year for the model whose design dates back to 1979.

Subaru WRX rallycross race car

And finally, this week we took a ride in pro driver David Higgins' Subaru rally car on a frozen lake. The experience gave us a glimpse into what rally drivers experience behind the wheel as they blast around a circuit. It's a barrel of fun but also downright scary.

