Watch the complete build of a 686-HP Katech Corvette Z06 engine





The guys and gals at Katech have a new Stage 4 package for the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and new video from the company shows exactly what goes into building the monster engine capable of delivering 686 horsepower at the wheels.

The company began the build with a standard Corvette Z06 equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The dyno showed a baseline of 502 hp at the wheels, and the tinkering minds got to work building the engine.

In total, the package includes a damper and supercharger drive pulley, upper supercharger pulley, new camshaft, CNC ported heads, supercharger, and supercharger snout. Katech also installed a 103-millimeter throttle body and a new air intake system to reach the 686 hp figure.

The video shows exactly how Katech installs the new camshaft and the freshly ported heads and supercharger. To ensure the new camshaft doesn't cause any issues, the part finds its way to dynamics test cell for durability and stability. The test cell features an electric motor that drives a buck, an engine block with a hole cut on the side. The camshaft is installed and drives only one cylinder worth of valvetrain. Engineers point a laser to monitor valve movement and tuners can then change traits to perfect the camshaft package.

It's a lot of technical work, but the final package will smoke any regular Z06 wondering local roads. Should you want more power, Katech has a package for that too.