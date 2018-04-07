The M5 makes a lot more power than BMW admits





Well, well, well, it seems BMW has underrated its latest M-division product.That is the 2018 BMW M5, and dyno testing shows it's making more power than advertised.

BMW says the F90 model produces 600 horsepower and 533 pound-feet of torque. But, when AMS Performance of Illinois strapped the car to its dyno, it made 625 hp and 608 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. A conservative crank figure could be approaching 700 horses.

AMS performed a 5th-gear run in all-wheel drive and Sport Plus mode to achieve the best run. In comparison, a 6th-gear rear-wheel-drive Sport Plus run only achieved 593 wheel horsepower and 578 lb-ft torque.

Even then, those figures are still only slightly off BMW's estimates at the crank. Clearly, the M5 is seriously taking advantage of the new xDrive system, BMW's rear-biased AWD system. However, its 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds also more than likely has something to do with the car's diet. Even with the new AWD system, the 2018 M5 weighs roughly the same as the old car at 4,370 pounds.

Despite the pumped-up numbers a little white horsepower lies from BMW, it's the engagement factor that wowed us during our first test of the 2018 M5 last month. Gone was the artificial feeling from the previous M5 in favor of a more natural approach. More power is always fun, but the M5 is once again a sport sedan to be revered.