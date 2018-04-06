2019 Jaguar I-Pace, mid-engine C8 Corvette, 2019 BMW X5: The Week In Reverse

Apr 6, 2018
2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

2019 Jaguar I-Pace first drive

We drove the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace; Chevy may have teased the mid-engine C8 Corvette to dealers; and we spotted the 2019 BMW X5. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Jaguar's about to launch it's all-electric 2019 I-Pace and we put it through its paces on an autocross course. While it wasn't a long stint behind the wheel, it was enough to marvel at the luxury automaker's electric crossover.

We took a ride in pro driver David Higgins' Subaru rally car on a frozen lake. The experience gave us a glimpse into what these rallycross drivers experience behind the wheel as they blast around a circuit.

At a dealer meeting in Las Vegas this week, Chevrolet gave attendees a first look at the mid-engine C8 Corvette, according to one of the dealers in attendance. The witness said the car has a short hood like a Lotus and a ZR1-like front fascia, and it looks like a proper supercar. The C8 Corvette should arrive as a 2020 model.

GMC's global vice president Duncan Aldred told Motor Authority that pickup trucks haven't reached a price or feature ceiling. With light-duty pickups already cresting $70,000, it's only a matter of time before we see trucks with $80,000 window stickers.

Our spy photographers caught the new 2019 BMW X5 roaming the streets in what appears to be production sheet metal. The prototype shows a dynamic look dominated by a shark nose hood and grille treatment.

