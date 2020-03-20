Porsche has revealed some of its future plans including that its Taycan Cross Turismo is due out later this year. The vehicle is a wagon body style for the Taycan, and we should see it at dealerships next spring as a 2021 model.

Formula One was due to undergo a major shakeup in 2021 but that won't happen until 2022 now. The organizers, together with teams, voted to delay the introduction of the new rules due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A logo for a stylized “Z” is being trademarked all around the globe by Nissan. The logo matches the design used for the original 240Z and thus helps to corroborate recent rumors that the next Z sports car will take on a retro look.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

