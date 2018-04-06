2021 F1 proposals, Mercedes-AMG GLE63, MW Luka EV: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 MW Luka EV Enlarge Photo

Formula 1 organizers have come out with proposals for the 2021 season and beyond to help improve the level of racing while maintaining the sport's status as the pinnacle of motorsport. The two most controversial aspects are spending caps and the standardization of some parts.

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next GLE63 has been spotted. It's got the big wheels, lowered suspension and quad-tip exhaust, and under the hood should sit a twin-turbo V-8 with over 600 horsepower.

A firm out of the Czech Republic has revealed a cute little electric car that could easily be mistaken for a Karmann Ghia. It's thoroughly modern, though, as drive comes from four in-wheel electric motors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix preview

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video

Czech firm reveals retro coupe with a modern powertrain

Less for more: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta sedan priced from $19,395

Riding in a rally car is insane, dangerous, and not for the faint of heart

Smart to go all-electric worldwide by 2020: Daimler CEO

Virgin Hyperloop One demonstrates full-scale test for Saudi leaders

Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan to sit alongside S-Class

McKinsey summarizes state of the art, latest trends in electric cars