Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan to sit alongside S-Class

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is committed to launching 10 electric cars by 2022.

Some we already know like the EQA compact hatchback and EQC small SUV, as well as electric commercials like the eVito and eSprinter vans.

A Mercedes exec has now confirmed that there will also be a large electric sedan to sit alongside the S-Class.

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

“We will have an electric vehicle at the level of the S-Class, no doubt, but it will not be the S-Class,” Michael Kelz, head of large cars at Mercedes, told Autocar in an interview published Friday.

Kelz said he's already seen a concept of the car and said it could start production as early as 2020.

Expected to be called an EQS, the electric sedan will rival the Tesla Model S as well as electric replacements for the Volkswagen Phaeton and possibly the Jaguar XJ due around the same time.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Even though Mercedes is also working on a next-generation S-Class, also due around 2020, the EQS will be completely distinct and even utilize a separate platform, in this case the modular platform for electric cars dubbed the MEA that Mercedes previewed in its Generation EQ concept shown at the 2016 Paris auto show. The MEA platform debuts next year in the aforementioned EQC SUV.

Meanwhile the new S-Class will use the MRA platform for rear-wheel-drive cars found in models like the C- and E-Class. Kelz said the MRA platform can't be used for electric cars due to a lack of necessary space for large battery packs.

Although not mentioned by Kelz, Mercedes is also expected to introduce an electric sedan sitting in the same category as the C-Class.