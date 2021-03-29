Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's EQS battery-electric sedan are making their final rounds still wearing camouflage gear ahead of the world debut on April 15.

Mercedes has already shown us the interior, however. It will be a very high-tech place, with a large portrait-style infotainment screen as standard and a huge dash-wide screen (actually multiple screens under a single surface) as an option.

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior

The huge screen is known as the Hyperscreen, and runs off 8 CPU cores, 24 GB of ram, and 12 actuators to trigger tangible vibrations when a finger touches the surface. Expect voice activation, a head-up display with augmented reality graphics as well.

The EQS is an important vehicle for Mercedes, as it will be the automaker's first volume electric vehicle sold globally. There was the EQC originally due here in 2020, but the small crossover is now off the table indefinitely for our market. Mercedes also unveiled the EQA compact crossover in January but isn't expected to offer it here.

The EQS is a large sedan that will sit alongside the S-Class in the Mercedes portfolio. It should reach dealerships later this year as a 2022 model. A related EQS SUV will follow in 2022, likely as a 2023 model.

The latest prototypes for the EQS have lost a lot of the camouflage gear of earlier testers, revealing the vehicle is a liftback sedan akin to the Tesla Model S, high-end versions of which will be its main target. Other targets will include the new Lucid Air, an electric Jaguar XJ, and to a lesser extent the Porsche Taycan and related Audi E-Tron GT.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The car's platform is a dedicated battery-electric design known as EVA, and the EQS is just the first application. The platform underpinning the EQC is based on a modified version of Mercedes' MHA platform for SUVs with internal-combustion engines.

We can see that the EQS is a lot lower and sleeker than your typical Mercedes, including the CLS and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. We can also see in some of the shots that the doors will be frameless and feature extendable handles. Mercedes previewed the design with the Vision EQS concept unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The EVA platform has enabled the designers to add a long wheelbase and short overhangs front and rear, and although the EQS looks to be similar in size to the mid-size CLS, the interior space should be on par or better than the full-size S-Class.

The dedicated EV platform option also allows more batteries to be installed. In the EQS, there will be a lithium-ion battery pack ranging up to 108 kilowatt-hours. This is expected to give the big sedan a range approaching 400 miles on a charge. The cells are being supplied by CATL.

Teaser for 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS debuting on April 15, 2021

The EQS will feature an electric drive system at both axles. This will create an all-wheel-drive system that Mercedes said is able to precisely adjust the drive torque at the front and rear wheels to suit the conditions, resulting in impressive stability even on very slippery surfaces.

There's also talk of a Mercedes-Benz AMG version of the EQS packing similar performance to the current S63, and we're likely to also see an extra-luxurious Maybach version.